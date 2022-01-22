Storm Team 11: Partly cloudy and cold overnight – Clouds increasing Sunday evening

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Saturday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Isolated rain and snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Precipitation chance 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday: Wintry weather likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Precipitation chance 60%.

Friday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Precipitation chance 40%.

Saturday: Cloudy with a few flurries early, gradual clearing late with a high near 34. Snow chance 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss