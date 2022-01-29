Storm Team 11: One more evening of bitterly cold temperatures for the area – A much warmer Sunday with Sunshine ahead

Good evening. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers developing late. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Rain chance 40%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Low around 43. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely. High near 58. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Rain chance 60%.

Friday: A few rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Precipitation chance 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Clouds increase through the day with a wintry mix moving in later in the evening. A high near 46 is expected. Precipitation chance 40%.

Stay safe and warm!