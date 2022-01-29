Storm Team 11: One more evening of bitterly cold temperatures for the area – A much warmer Sunday with Sunshine ahead

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers developing late. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Rain chance 40%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Low around 43. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely. High near 58. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Rain chance 60%.

Friday: A few rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Precipitation chance 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Clouds increase through the day with a wintry mix moving in later in the evening. A high near 46 is expected. Precipitation chance 40%.

Stay safe and warm!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss