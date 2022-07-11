Nice Day

Enjoy the cooler conditions this morning followed by plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs will range from the mid 70’s in the mountains to the mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities.

Monday Forecast

Storm Risk Returns

Scattered storms will develop ahead of another cold front Tuesday afternoon and evening. Given the instability, there will be a risk of isolated severe storms.

Storms Return

Rain and Storms mid-week

Scattered showers and storms will continue into Wednesday thanks to a slow-moving cold front. Isolated showers remain over the Mountains Thursday into Friday.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Saturday looks good overall with low rain chances along with seasonable temperatures. Scattered showers and storms return on Sunday with temperatures in the 80’s.

7 Day Forecast

