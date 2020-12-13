Storm Team 11: Nice today before rain and snow showers return overnight

Good morning,



Today will be quiet and very nice. Variable cloudiness will be around throughout the day. Clouds around early, more sun in the afternoon, before more clouds move in later today. High temperatures will be near 62 degrees.



Our next weather maker moves in overnight. This brings a 90% chance of rain and snow showers. Rain will be likely for the Tri-Cities will be heavy rain at times. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.25″-0.75″ with up to an inch possible in some locations. Snow showers will be likely for higher elevations of the Appalachian Mountains and southwest Virginia. A trace amount to a couple inches will be possible for the highest locations. Temperatures will range from the low to upper 30s tonight.



Rain and snow showers continue through about the first half of Monday. It will be cold with highs only in the 30s and 40s. Overnight, temperature will be in the 20s.



We dry out but remain chilly Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday. There is a 60% chance of rain and snow showers. Any snow looks to be confined to the higher elevations for now once again. Highs will be in the 30s.



The rest of the works week will be cold with highs in the 30s and 40s.