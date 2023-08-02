Nice Day

Waking up to another pleasant summer morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 50’s to the upper 60’s.

Highs Today

A sunny sky this morning means a quick rise in temperatures today with upper 70’s near lunchtime, mid 80’s late this afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible during the heating of the day but mainly isolated.

Wet Weather

Rain and storms will become widespread Thursday during the afternoon as another storm system moves through the region. Overall, Thursday looks wet with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.

Given the heavy rain risk, flooding is possible Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Flood Risk Thursday

Weekend Outlook

Rain chances remain high into Friday, although conditions dry out over the weekend on Saturday with mainly isolated showers. Temperatures will be back in the mid 80’s.

Sunday, showers and storms look more scattered during the afternoon and evening hours with mid to upper 80’s.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App