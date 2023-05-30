Perfect May Day
Watch out for areas of thick fog early this morning. Fog will clear out later this morning with a mostly sunny sky. A few spotty showers or storms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, temperatures are perfect with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.
Nice mid-week weather
The weather is looking good with a mostly sunny sky along with very seasonal temperatures with highs near 80 and lows in the 50’s.
Weekend Outlook: Weather conditions will continue to warm this weekend with very warm low to mid 80’s Saturday and Sunday.
Rain chances will be mainly late afternoon and evening with a chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms.
