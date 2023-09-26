Tuesday Forecast

After some morning fog, conditions look mostly clear during the afternoon with warmer upper 70’s to near 80 in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s to low 70’s in the mountains.

Scattered showers mid-week

A low-pressure system will move into the region Wednesday afternoon and Thursday leading to some developing showers, most of which will be scattered. Scattered showers will continue developing Thursday, but conditions do not look overly wet.

Weekend Outlook

High pressure moves back into the region this weekend which means a bright weekend ahead. Temperatures will be nice with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Fall Color update

Color will be noticeable this weekend, but you have to go up several thousand feet to see good color. Peak color is expected next week for the high elevations, so it might be worth a drive in the mountains this weekend.

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App