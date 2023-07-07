Nice July Day

Weather conditions remain consistent today with another hot and humid day with isolated afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures will range from the upper 70’s in the mountains to the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities.

Forecast Today

Next Weather Maker

A series of systems will move in and through our region this weekend. The first is expected to increase our chances for rain and storms Saturday evening into Saturday night. The next system will be stronger with widespread showers and storms expected late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. There is currently a risk for some strong to severe storms Sunday evening, so watching the storm potential late this weekend.

Storm Risk This Weekend

Weekend Outlook

Saturday is looking hot and humid with rain and storms building into the region during the evening.

Sunday will be wet late in the day with showers and storms likely. A chance for strong to severe storms is possible.

7 Day Forecast

