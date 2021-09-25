Storm Team 11: Nice Fall Weekend

Weekend Outlook

Weather conditions remain near perfect through the weekend. Look for some passing clouds this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Sunday will be bright and beautiful with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Long-term Outlook

A gradually warming trend continues into next week with highs near 80 degrees. Weather conditions also look mainly dry with just a small chance for a few mountain showers early next week.

This weather pattern is looking good for the fall color change that will begin in the next few weeks. Typically, peak fall color occurs in the high elevations in early October, while Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the 3rd week of October. Read more about fall foliage here

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP