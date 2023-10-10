Clearing Today

After a few brief showers, and some areas of fog, conditions will clear and temperatures will warm into the low 70’s in the Tri-Cities, low 60’s in the mountains.

Milder change ahead

Mid-week looks good with seasonal 70’s along with some sunshine. Warmer weather will come Thursday with highs nearing the upper 70’s.

Next weather maker

A few showers will be possible on Friday ahead of the next system. Saturday, scattered showers are expected Saturday ahead of our next cold front.

Sunday, a cold front will deliver cooler conditions along with showers Sunday afternoon, making it feel very November-like with highs in the 50’s.

Fall Color update

Fall color continues to show off in the mountains with near peak color above 4000ft. Overall peak color in the mountains is expected next week.

