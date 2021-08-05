Storm Team 11: Nice day with seasonable temperatures

Seasonable Summer Heat

Conditions will begin to warm-up today with more sunshine while chances for rain will remain very spotty. Highs will approach the mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 70’s in the mountains with a small chance for a few spotty showers later this afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Another system moving through Saturday will increase our chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday. Conditions dry out Sunday with sunshine and hot conditions as temperatures approach 90.

Next Week

Summer heat returns and is here to stay with temperatures approaching 90 just about every day next week. Isolated storms are possible each day giving us a very seasonable set-up for the second week of August.

DOWNLOAD WJHL APP