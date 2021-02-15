Storm Team 11: Next round of precipitation is on the way, rain and freezing rain

Today will be mainly cloudy and slightly warmer with low to mid 50’s. High winds will be developing over the Blue Ridge late this afternoon into this evening with gusts around 40 to 60 mph. A widespread rain threat returns this evening into tonight. Freezing rain will be possible for spots in western North Carolina, but especially in southeastern Kentucky.

Colder Tuesday

Winter cold returns Tuesday with some morning flurries along with blustery and cold conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 30’s in the Tri-Cities with wind chills in the 20’s.



More Wet Weather Late Week

An active weather pattern continues with another system Wednesday night into Thursday. Precipitation will initially start out as a wintry mix late Wednesday night before changing to all rain Thursday morning, with a very soggy Thursday afternoon. Some lingering flurries will be around Friday.



Weekend Outlook

Conditions quiet down this weekend with some weekend sunshine. Temperatures will be chilly Saturday with some low 40’s, upper 40’s Sunday. >