Sunny and Warm

Enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts as high temperatures warm into the mid-70s Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Near Record Highs mid-week

By Wednesday, high temperatures will be close to all-time record highs with upper 70’s to near 80 Wednesday afternoon.

Next System

A cold front will start to influence our region late Thursday with a few scattered showers Thursday afternoon. A better chance for widespread rain is expected Friday with much cooler 50’s for highs.

Cooler Change this Weekend

Temperatures will be back in the 50’s this weekend while overnight lows dip into the 30’s. The weekend looks mainly dry with a few showers possible early next week.

