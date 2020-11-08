Storm Team 11: Near-record warmth continues into work week

Good afternoon,



Today

Today will be a carbon copy of yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures well above average near 78 degrees. Our record high for today is 79 degrees set in 1986.



Tonight

We remain mostly clear with a low near 47 degrees.



Tomorrow

Much of the same is in the forecast for Monday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s along with mostly sunny skies. Overnight Monday, temperatures near 51 degrees.



Big Picture

Finally, some changes to our forecast arrive Tuesday. There is a 30% chance of showers. Right now, it looks to be mainly later in the day. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Better rain chances are in store for Wednesday. There is a 70% chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. A few showers linger into Thursday. Friday we look to remain dry and become slightly cooler, but still above average, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. An isolated shower is possible on Saturday.



Have a great day!