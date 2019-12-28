Storm Team 11: Near record warmth before rain moves in late Sunday

Storm Team 11



Saturday, December 28, 2019



Good morning!



Another mild day is in the forecast with highs near 66 degrees. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day with clouds increasing tonight.



Overnight mostly cloudy skies move in with a 20% chance at an isolated shower. Overnight temperatures dip near 50 degrees.



Sunday there is an 80% chance of rain, mainly late in the evening into the early morning hours of Monday. Before the rain moves in, expect cloudy skies with near record high breaking temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows near 51 degrees.



Monday will start off with a few morning showers but clearing throughout the day. It will also be a breezy day with winds out of the south around 5-15 mph.



We stay dry and cold for New Year Eve into New Years day with highs in the 40s.



Have a great weekend!