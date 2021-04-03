Storm Team 11: Near-record cold start, mild finish

EASTER WEEKEND

Get ready for a sunny and mild Easter weekend, although the mornings will be on the cold side. This morning we are waking up to near record lows. We will warm near 60 degrees this afternoon. Tonight, we near 32 degrees. On Easter Sunday we warm up near 67 degrees.



WARMING UP

We will warm up into the 70s next week as sunshine continues through early next week.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER

A stray shower may be around Tuesday and Wednesday, but most will remain dry. Showers and storms will return for all of us Thursday and Friday.