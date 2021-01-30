Storm Team 11: Multiple rounds of rain and snow on the way

Good afternoon,



Our next system brings a wintery mess beginning later today, from rain, snow, to freezing rain.



1st Round of Precip

As a warm front moves through today, mainly rain will be likely for the Tri-Cities. Snow will be possible although for areas more north and east. Places like western North Carolina and parts of southwest Virginia will see snow, potentially heavy at times, beginning this evening. Snow accumulations will vary from a trace amount up to an inch by tonight.



Second round, more rain/snow

As warmer air continues to stick around for the next round, expect a similar situation overnight and into Sunday morning: More rain for the Tri-Cities while colder locations like western North Carolina and places in southwest Virginia will see more snow and potentially freezing rain as well. Snow accumulations will be up to 3-5″ inches around Grayson, Smyth and Wythe counties, mainly 1-3″ in the higher elevations of NC/TN, and parts of southwest Virgnia may see up to 1-2″. Another round of mainly rain passes through Sunday afternoon.



Next Round, colder air

Colder air for all finally moves in Sunday night. Moisture will wrap around the back of this system producing snow showers for all overnight Sunday, into Monday, and even Tuesday morning. New snowfall amounts include the possibility of couple more inches for locations who have already seen the snow, and even up to an inch in some spots for the Tri-Cities.