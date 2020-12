Today will be quiet with sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Tonight temperatures near 30 degrees.

Tomorrow there is a 30% chance of rain and snow showers. Snow showers will be around the higher elevations mainly where light accumulation is possible. A wintry mix is possible for the Tri-Cites, mainly early in the morning as temperatures allow. It will be cold and cloudy with a high near 39 degrees.