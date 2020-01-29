Storm Team 11: Mostly cloudy today, showers and mountain snow showers move in by evening

Storm Team 11



Wednesday, January 29, 2020



Good morning!



Today, expect mostly cloudy skies with some peeks of sunshine before rain chances return. Highs today will be near 48 degrees. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and mountain snow showers later by this evening into the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the west around 5-10 mph. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s.



The shower activity will continue through Thursday morning. Locations not seeing any showers may see some fog in the morning. Otherwise, staying mostly cloudy for the day with a little clearing by the afternoon. Highs are forecast near 49 degrees. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid 30s.



Friday remains mostly cloudy once again with highs in the upper 40s. There is a 30% chance of showers mainly later in the day. The rain chances will increase overnight into Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 30s.



There is a 50% chance of rain on Saturday. Snow showers are possible in the mountains. Staying cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.



We finally see some sunshine by Sunday afternoon as highs warm into the low 50s.



Have a great day!