Storm Team 11: Mostly cloudy and much cooler tonight

Storm Team 11

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Good evening!

Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight. We will be cooler in the mid to upper 30s around the area.

Sunday remains mostly cloudy as well. High temperatures tomorrow will near 60 degrees. Showers will begin approaching the area late Sunday night. Overnight temperatures will be near 44 degrees.

There is a 90% chance of rain on Monday. It is looking to be a soggy day. Many locations will see at least a half inch of rain, and closer to 1 inch is not out of the picture. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Rain chances continue into Tuesday as well. There is a 70% chance of rain. There will not be as much heavy rain as Monday. An additional tenth of an inch is possible. High temperatures will be near 66 degrees. Overnight temperatures near the low 50s.

Rain chances continue Wednesday but the good news is they are on the lower side. There is a 30% chance of rain. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees. Low temperatures will near 47 degrees.

Thursday is looking to be the driest day of the week for now. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Rain chances return Friday into Saturday.