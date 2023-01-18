Milder Wednesday

Fog is starting to break apart in most areas. Other areas are still seeing some patchy fog. With filtered sunshine, temperatures will trend milder with the upper 50s to near 60 in some locations. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next storm system.

Clouds Increasing Across the Area

High Temperatures Today

Wet Thursday

Another storm system will evolve over middle and western Tennessee tonight and advance toward our region Thursday morning. The system will weaken, significantly lowering our chance of any storms. Showers are expected to become widespread during the day, with some isolated storms possible. Some gusty winds are possible with the arrival of showers.

Forecast Valid 7 AM Thursday

Forecast Valid 10 AM Thursday

Forecast Valid 1 PM Thursday

Cooler Friday

Cooler air moves in on Friday with more seasonal upper 40s.

Sunny Saturday but Soggy Sunday

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Saturday is looking good with some sunshine, but a rainmaker is expected Sunday with widespread rain.

7 Day Forecast

Have a great rest of your afternoon!