Good morning Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your forecast for the week ahead.
Today: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until early morning, then a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday Night: Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday Night: Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.