Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with gradual clearing through the evening. Highs in the lower to mid-30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-40s. Light winds.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers move in after sunset. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a great rest of your afternoon.