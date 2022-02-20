Here is your Storm Team 11 Sunday evening forecast update.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Presidents Day: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Rain. Low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Rain likely before 10 am, then a chance of showers after 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A chance of showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday evening.