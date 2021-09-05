Storm Team 11: Morning sunshine, late day scattered showers

Holiday Weekend 

Sunday:  A cool front will approach the region Sunday leading to the development of a few scattered showers late Sunday afternoon.  The best location for rain will be in eastern/southeastern KY and SW VA by the end of the day, while Tri-Cities will only see a few spotty showers during the day.  As the front moves through tonight, a few scattered showers can be expected in the Tri-Cities.   

Temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the low 80’s Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.  

Monday:  A few scattered showers will be around Monday morning, while conditions dry out quickly during the day with plenty of afternoon sunshine, highs near 80 Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.  

Next Week  

Another cool front is expected late Wednesday which will give our area a chance for a few scattered showers mid-week.  Temperatures will be warmer through the first part of the week with low to mid 80’s, while late week highs will be in the upper 70’s.  

