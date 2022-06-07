Scattered showers, spotty p.m. storms

Light showers will be around early this morning with overall a wet morning as additional showers move through the region. Track with our interactive radar.

Rain tapers off around midday with some additional spotty storms possible this afternoon and evening.

Hourly rain chances

More Rain Wednesday

Another chance for widespread rain and storms is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Weekday Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

The end of the week is looking fairly quiet with just a few spotty showers on Friday. Another system will produce scattered showers and storms on Saturday.

Conditions will dry out Sunday with a nice June day with sunshine and 80s.

Seven-day Forecast

