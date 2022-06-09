Forecast

Drier, less humid air will provide a refreshing change this morning with a nice breeze and comfortable conditions this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Track any lingering showers with the interactive radar

Thursday Forecast

Nicer end to the week

Enjoy a clear and cool Friday morning with widespread 50s. Sunshine will dominate our region Friday, while a disturbance moves through Friday evening giving us a slight chance for showers.

Low Temperatures

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Spotty showers are possible on Saturday while on Sunday conditions are looking warm and dry.

Summer Sizzle Next Week

Hot and humid conditions return next week with highs near 90 degrees.

