Scattered A.M. Showers

Scattered showers are on the move this morning with SWVA and Kentucky most likely to see the rain. Showers look to move into the Tri-Cities mid-morning.

Rain Chances

Conditions dry out and clear this afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Thursday Forecast

Highs Today

Cooler Friday

Cooler change arrives Friday with highs back in the mid to upper 50’s.

Highs Friday

Wet Weekend

Showers are expected on Saturday with cool conditions as highs remain in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

The chance for rain is less on Sunday but still some lingering showers along with milder low 60’s.

Mild Next Week

Spring warmth continues Monday with low 70’s along with late-day showers and storms. No sign of winter coming back for now until early March.

7 Day Forecast

