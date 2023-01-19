Showers

Showers are moving in this morning with some spotty showers around sunrise, with the best time for rain from mid-morning through midday. Check out the latest radar

Thursday Forecast

Conditions dry out quickly with a breezy and warm afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s.

Rain Chances

Cooler Friday

Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees cooler Friday. A cloudy sky will add to the chilly change with highs Friday afternoon in the upper 40’s.

Friday’s High Temperatures

Seasonal Saturday

Enjoy a nice seasonal Saturday with sunshine and highs near 50.

Weekend Outlook

Soggy Sunday

Rain spreads back into the region Sunday with temperatures in the 40’s to near 50.

Storm Team 11 Weather App