Morning Showers

Showers will develop this morning but remain very scattered, so not everyone is going to get wet. Expect a drier change for the afternoon.

Morning Showers

Temperatures will be pleasant with low 70s in the higher elevations, low 80s in the Tri-Cities with some afternoon sunshine.

Monday Forecast

Nice Mid-week

Weather conditions will be ideal through mid-week with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 80s. Rain chances will be limited to the mountains late Wednesday into Thursday.

Highs Tuesday

Unsettled Weekend Outlook

Moisture returns late in the week on Friday with scattered afternoon showers and storms. This trend continues into the weekend with wet weather becoming more likely Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain Chances

Scattered showers and storms will be around Saturday, while widespread rain and storms are expected Sunday.

Seven-day Forecast

