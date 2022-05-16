Morning Scattered Showers and Storms

Developing showers and a few storms will be very scattered this morning through midday with an isolated storm. A cold front passes through early this afternoon ending the chance for rain and storms while ushering in less humid conditions for this evening into tonight.

Hourly rain chances

Future forecast 9 a.m. Monday

Future forecast 1 p.m. Monday

High temperatures will be mild with upper 70s in the Tri-Cities. Lows tonight will be cooler in the upper 40s.

Monday Forecast

Work Week Outlook

Tuesday is looking very nice with sunshine and near 80. Another chance for scattered showers and storms moves through Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain chances this week

Summer Heat

Get ready for a little summer sizzle by the end of the workweek with our first 90-degree day of the season possible on Friday.

Forecast High Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers and storms are likely to develop late Saturday afternoon and evening and into Sunday. A few strong storms are possible as well. Timing may shift some between now and the weekend.

Seven-day Forecast

