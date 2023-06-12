Lingering Showers
Scattered showers will be around mainly this morning with drier air settling in this afternoon. Temperatures will be mild with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.
Staying Mild next few days
Temperatures will trend below average with mid 70’s Tuesday, mid to upper 70’s Wednesday. Summer heat returns later in the week.
Scattered showers mid-week
Scattered showers are possible starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, while the best chance for rain remains south of our region.
Weekend Outlook
A few disturbances will kick off some scattered showers and storms this weekend mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be close to seasonal highs with low 80’s Saturday and Sunday.
