Lingering Showers

Scattered showers will be around mainly this morning with drier air settling in this afternoon. Temperatures will be mild with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Forecast

Staying Mild next few days

Temperatures will trend below average with mid 70’s Tuesday, mid to upper 70’s Wednesday. Summer heat returns later in the week.

Forecast Highs

Scattered showers mid-week

Scattered showers are possible starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, while the best chance for rain remains south of our region.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

A few disturbances will kick off some scattered showers and storms this weekend mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be close to seasonal highs with low 80’s Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App