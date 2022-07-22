Hot Day

Watch out for foggy conditions this morning as visibility may be reduced to less than ¼ of a mile. Fog clears allowing for a sunny but hot day ahead. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90’s in the Tri-Cities, with low to mid 80’s in the mountains.

Hot weekend

Temperatures remain hot with highs in the mid 90’s along with heat index values near 100. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 60’s.

Storms next week

Moisture increases next week with scattered storms starting Monday. A daily dose of scattered storms continues through much of the week.

7 Day Forecast

