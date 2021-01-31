Storm Team 11: More rain and snow today, snow for all tomorrow

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, January 30, 2021

As a heavier batch of moisture moves in overnight, rain may mix or turn to snow briefly in the Tri-Cities. Snow amounts will be none to maybe a dusting. The best chance of heavy snow will be in southwest Virginia and North Carolina. The bullseye looks to be from Boone northward through Grayson County, eastern Smyth, Wythe, and Tazewell Counties up through West Virginia where 4 to 8 inches of snowfall is possible before icing and rain melts some of the snow.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s Saturday night after midnight before rising in the mid 30s to low 40s by sunrise.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a few peeks of sun possible especially around midday. The steadiest rain will fall early in the day with heavy snow northeast of the Tri-Cities in the High Country up to Grayson County up toward the Roanoke Valley. As temperatures start to warm, it will switch to a wintry mess of freezing rain and sleet there and then rain. This will melt some of the snowfall from tonight and early Sunday. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s in the mountains with low 50s in the Tri-Cities. Otherwise, a few widely scattered showers are expected during the day.

Overcast Sunday night with another surge of moisture possible. Showers are likely with a low of 35 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Rain will mix with snow in the higher elevations, turning to snow late at night.

Colder air blows into the region Monday. As a slow-moving disturbance moves in from the northwest, we will see rain switch to snow area wide by sunrise leading to off and on snow showers Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees early Monday with temperatures in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s the rest of the day.