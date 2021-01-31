Storm Team 11: More rain and snow today, snow for all tomorrow

RAIN AND WINTRY MIX TODAY
Expect mainly rain for the Tri-Cities today. Snow this morning may switch to freezing rain or rain for western North Carolina and some spots in southwest Virginia, mainly more east. High temperatures today will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front that moves through tonight after dark will bring more rain chances, heavy rain at times. Then much colder air moves in.
SNOW BEGINS MONDAY
Temperatures will be dropping throughout much of Monday. Moisture continues to move in as well kicking off snow showers for much of Monday and into Tuesday as well. Places who have already seen the snow will pick up more accumulations as well as the Tri-Cities. Total snowfall accumulations from this system will range from 1-4″ inches for most of southwest Virginia, 4-8″ for areas east of Smyth and Tazewell counties and along the Kentucky and Virginia border, 4-8″ for areas of western North Carolina and the Blue Ridge Mountains, a trace up to an inch in the Tri-Cities.
LATE WEEK SYSTEM
The next system looks to move in initially as rain on Friday, with some rain switching to snow on Saturday. Stay tuned!