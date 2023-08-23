Slightly less humid

Subtle change today as the air will be a little less humid thanks to a weak back door cool front. Overall, conditions remain hot and humid with highs near 90 in the Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains. Given the slightly lower humidity, heat index values will stay in the low to mid 90’s.

Forecast

Hot end to the work week

The heat will intensify Thursday into Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. In combination with the higher humidity, the heat index values will be nearing 100 Friday afternoon.

High Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

Relief from the heat comes this weekend with scattered showers and storms developing Saturday. A cool front will deliver less humid conditions on Sunday along with more seasonable low to mid 80’s.

Next week, temperatures will trend below average with highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Cooler than average

