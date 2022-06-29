More heat & humidity
The comfort level begins to go down today thanks to higher heat and humidity along with some spotty showers. Highs will be approaching the upper 80s in the Tri-Cities, with upper 70s in the mountains.
Seasonable Summer Weather
Those scattered afternoon showers and storms will be back starting Friday with a daily dose of afternoon storms heading into the July 4th holiday weekend.
July 4th Weekend
An increase in moisture along with a fading front means scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Don’t expect a washout, but rain will be nearby each afternoon this weekend.
