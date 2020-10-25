Storm Team 11: More clouds and mild, minimal rain chances next few days

Good morning,



Today

Once again, expect more clouds than sunshine today, but a mild afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. There is a 30% chance at a few showers today.



Tonight

A stray shower will be possible with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures dip into the mid 50s.



Tomorrow

For the start of the work week, expect partly cloudy skies. High temperatures tomorrow will be back in the mid 70s. There is a 20% chance of rain.



Big Picture

Rain chances remain, but are minimal over the next several days. It will also be mild with above average temperatures in the 70s. The next system moves in on Thursday. Rain will be likely throughout the day. Temperatures behind that system will be cooler. We look to dry out just in time for Halloween with sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s.

Have a great day!