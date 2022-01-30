Storm Team 11: Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon – Temperatures will continue to warm through mid-week

Good Sunday afternoon. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Partly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers developing later in the day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 40%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely late. High near 58. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Rain chance 60%.

Friday: A few snow showers are possible late. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Snow chance 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon!