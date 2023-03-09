Milder Change Today
Weather conditions will be warmer today as temperatures warm into the mid 50’s midday, low to mid 60’s this afternoon.
Rain showers will start to drift into the region overnight.
Wet Friday Morning
Widespread rain is expected Friday morning with rain likely to end by midday. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the 50’s.
Cool and Wet Weekend
Our weather pattern is going to favor a winter-like set-up with cold air settling into the region along with some mountain light snow showers Saturday morning.
Another soggy system comes Sunday with rain much of the day.
Staying chilly next week
Temperatures are likely to remain below average for much of next week with highs mainly in the 40’s.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP
Storm Team 11 Weather App