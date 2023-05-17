Cooler, less humid conditions settle into our region allowing for some very pleasant mid-May weather. A cloudy sky will begin to clear this afternoon with some sunshine and upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Low temperatures will cool into the 40’s to low 50’s tonight.

Enjoy more mild conditions Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70’s Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Thursday High Temperatures

Next System

Another cold front is expected Saturday with widespread rain likely. Temperatures will be mild with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Rain Chances

Sunday is looking very mild with some sunshine and mid to upper 70’s.

7 Day Forecast

