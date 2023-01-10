Forecast

Milder Today

It is a cold and frosty morning with widespread 20’s. Expect a nice warming trend today with afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Mild mid-week

Temperatures will continue to rise to near 60 Wednesday, low to mid 60’s Thursday.

High Temperatures

Rain and Storms Thursday

Another rainmaker moves in Thursday afternoon with rain and storms becoming likely. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

Rain and Storms

Snow Friday

Expect scattered snow showers Friday with little to no accumulation in the Tri-Cities. A persistent upslope wind in the mountains will increase the chance for some accumulation in the Blue Ridge Mountains in northeast TN and western NC, and the Cumberland Mountains along the KY and VA border.

Snow Friday

Weekend Outlook

Lingering snow showers are possible Saturday morning, while the rest of the weekend looks quiet. Temperatures will stay cold Saturday with upper 30’s, mid to upper 40’s Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

