Milder Today

After some morning fog, expect a bright and beautiful day with sunshine and middle to upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Wet Friday

Rain returns Friday morning with a widespread rain event. Most areas will stay wet throughout the day along with cool temperatures with upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.

Fall Color update

Fall color continues to show off in the mountains, with near peak expected this week in the mountains for elevations over 3000ft. That includes a big majority of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

It is worth a drive through the mountains this week and weekend. Color will continue to expand in the lower elevations with peak color expected in a few weeks.

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App