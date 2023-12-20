Milder change ahead

With temperatures in the teens this morning, we are ready for a warm-up. Fortunately, temperatures will be quick to rise today with mid 40s midday, near 50 this afternoon.

Winter Solstice

The winter season will be official Thursday at 10:27 p.m. with the first full day of winter Friday.

Mild Weekend

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer for the weekend with upper 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Wet Christmas

Another rainmaker will move through the region providing widespread rain Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Rain will impact many areas from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast for those traveling early next week.

