Mild Day

Enjoy another beautiful November day with a mostly sunny and mild afternoon with highs in the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Highs Today

Travel Conditions

Expect a quiet weather pattern around the country with only some minor impacts in Florida, as well as out west.

Travel Impacts Thursday

Minor impacts are expected across the southern plains Thursday, with some minor impacts Friday for the deep south and along the gulf coast.

Travel Impacts Wednesday

Mild Thanksgiving Day

Conditions remain mild with low to mid 60’s Thanksgiving Day.

Highs Tomorrow

Wet Thanksgiving Weekend

Wet weather is expected to move in on Friday morning, so if you plan to get out and score some good shopping deals, be prepared for the wet conditions.

Forecast

Weather conditions remain wet for small business Saturday with widespread rain likely during the day. Rain will begin to exit the region early Sunday leaving a drier finish to the holiday weekend.

7 Day Forecast

