Spotty showers today

Enjoy a mild morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 40’s to low 60’s along with a clear sky. A disturbance is moving into the region today with primary impacts staying south. Only spotty showers are expected today in the Tri-Cities. A better chance for rain and storms is expected from Chattanooga southward where severe weather is possible.

Showers and storms mainly south

Forecast Today

Gradual warming trend

A gradual warming trend is expected with low 80’s by the end of the week, mid 80’s by Sunday.

Next 7 days

Next storm chance

A system will approach the region late this weekend on Sunday. Timing has shifted more towards late Sunday evening into Sunday night with the potential for strong storms. Rain and storms will become more likely on Monday. Right now, the risk for severe is low.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

