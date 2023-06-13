Comfortably mild today as temperatures rise out of the 50’s and into the mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities with 60’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Rain and Storms Wednesday

A disturbance moving through the region will kick off some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Although the best location for rain stays south of the Tri-Cities, there will be developing showers and storms closer to home.

Developing scattered showers and storms Wednesday

Weekend Outlook

The weekend starts out relatively quiet with just some spotty showers or storms on Saturday. A more favorable pattern for rain and storms is expected Sunday with widespread rain and storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

7 Day Forecast

