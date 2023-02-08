Staying Mild Today

Spring-like warmth continues today despite a mostly cloudy sky. A few light showers are possible later this afternoon and evening with highs in the low 60’s in Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Wednesday Forecast

Highs Today

Scattered Showers Thursday

Scattered showers will be around Thursday during the day with very mild upper 60’s.

Rain Chances

High winds will develop Thursday morning prompting a HIGH WIND WARNING for parts of the Blue Ridge Mountains, with a WIND ADVISORY for the rest of the mountains.

Wind Alerts

Watching Weekend Snowstorm

A weekend storm system is evolving into a stronger system with a higher impact potential for the region. Given the changes, Sunday will be the primary impact day with heavy wet snow developing in the mountains. At this point, 6 to 12 inches looks possible for western and northwestern North Carolina, while maybe an inch or two is possible in the Tri-Cities. There will be a big spread in snow totals from nothing to several inches.

Weekend Snow Storm

Snow Storm

There is still a lot of uncertainty with snow totals and timing, so be sure to check back for more details.

7 Day Forecast

