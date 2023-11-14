Mild weather continues

After a frosty morning, temperatures will be on the rise with upper 50s midday, mid 60s in the Tri-Cities.

Rain returns Friday

Next rainmaker develops Friday and moves through the region Friday evening into Friday night. Given the slower timing, the best time for rain is expected during the afternoon and evening.

Cooler Weekend

Despite some lingering morning showers Saturday, conditions will dry out over the weekend with cooler 50s for highs both Saturday and Sunday.

Elevated Fire Risk

Given the drought conditions and low relative humidity, the fire risk remains elevated today. It is important to follow all local burn bans in the region.

