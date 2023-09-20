Perfect weather continues

Enjoy this beautiful weather pattern as conditions remain consistent today with mild upper 70’s to near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Highs Today

Staying seasonal

Weather conditions are perfect all week long with temperatures remaining near 80 along with lows in the 50’s.

Seasonal Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

A disturbance off the east coast of Florida has the potential to develop in the coming days into a tropical system. This low-pressure system will likely drift northward in the coming days and bring heavy rains to the east coast by the weekend. Much of the rain will affect the Carolinas early in the weekend, transitioning into the mid-Atlantic area through the weekend.

Flood Risk

Very little impact is expected here other than a pleasant breeze and mild conditions that will continue Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

