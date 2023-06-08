Refreshing Change

Thick fog will be an issue early this morning with visibility dropping below ¼ mile at times. Otherwise, sunshine and mild temperatures will make today a beautiful day. Highs will range from the upper 60’s in the mountains to the low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities.

Forecast Today

Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities with upper 30’s to low 40’s in the mountains.

Lows Tonight

Weekend Outlook

The weekend is looking good with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the low 80’s Saturday, low to mid 80’s Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Next system approaches the area Sunday with some showers possible during the afternoon. The best time for rain looks to hold off until Sunday night into Monday.

Rain Chances

Air Quality

Given the recent rain, air quality has improved with the AQI in the good category for the Tri-Cities.

Air Quality Index

We will monitor the air quality in the coming days as additional smoke from wildfires in Canada is expected to drift south given the overall weather pattern.

Smoke

7 Day Forecast

